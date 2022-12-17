Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

