Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $875.78 or 0.05234100 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00485907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,817.24 or 0.28790214 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

