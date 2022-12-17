Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 5,126 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average is $290.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

