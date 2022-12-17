Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76.

