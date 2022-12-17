Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $461.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.02 and its 200 day moving average is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

