Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 76,853 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.