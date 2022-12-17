Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

