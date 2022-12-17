Mission Wealth Management LP Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Ready Capital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 1.55% of Ready Capital worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

About Ready Capital

RC stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

