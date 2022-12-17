Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,760,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after buying an additional 481,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,639,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

