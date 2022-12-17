Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

