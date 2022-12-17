Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

