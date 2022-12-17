MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.81.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,876 shares of company stock worth $233,663. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

