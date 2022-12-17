MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 254 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

