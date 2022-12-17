MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,232 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

NYSE:MPC opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.