MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.