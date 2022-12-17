MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,186 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

