Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $193.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

