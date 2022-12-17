Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NYSE:MDV opened at $12.86 on Friday. Modiv has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Modiv’s payout ratio is -82.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

