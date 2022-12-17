Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 237,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.