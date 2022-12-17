Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70.26 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $140.58 or 0.00841096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $70.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,714.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00400027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00602799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00274954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00247103 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,214,547 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

