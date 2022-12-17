MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

