MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.