MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.