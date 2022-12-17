Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $367.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.39. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

