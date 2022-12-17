Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $168.52 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $168.52 million and $3.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,645,374 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

