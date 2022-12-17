Moonriver Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.41 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $6.72 or 0.00040276 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $855.60 or 0.05125133 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00486744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.58 or 0.28839822 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,590,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,866,055 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

