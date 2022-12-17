Morgan Stanley Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $114.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

