Morgan Stanley Increases Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $3.50

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RENT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.