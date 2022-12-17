Morgan Stanley Increases Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $3.50

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RENT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.41.
Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.24.
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
