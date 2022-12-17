Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 965.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MNARF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MNARF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

