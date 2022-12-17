Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.63

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$111.63 and traded as low as C$107.86. Morguard shares last traded at C$108.02, with a volume of 7,016 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$109.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

