My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $546,728.25 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $783,480.18 and $546,728.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.01406667 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009172 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.58 or 0.01678168 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

