My DeFi Pet Trading Down 10.5% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $790,523.28 and $571,527.91 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.01406667 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010113 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.58 or 0.01678168 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

