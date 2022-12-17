Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and $2.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,681.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00400172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00836620 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00610163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00275027 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.