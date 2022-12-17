Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $83.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $2,312,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA opened at $43.32 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

