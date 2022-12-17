National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson upped their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NBHC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 2,154,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. National Bank has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,225. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

