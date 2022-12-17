Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $122.58 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $122.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00117386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00202791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041347 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,086,815 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.