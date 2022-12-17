NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,597.39

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,597.39 ($19.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,568.33 ($19.24). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($19.32), with a volume of 84,192 shares changing hands.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £750.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,198.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,598.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,550.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
