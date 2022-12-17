NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00008192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $75.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,625,537 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 842,625,537 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.37402516 USD and is down -13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $97,869,589.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

