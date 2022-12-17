NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $84.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00052024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,625,537 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 842,625,537 in circulation.

