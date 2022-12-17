Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $28.19 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $28.19 million and $1.68 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00008556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05329271 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00485899 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.35 or 0.28789762 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,702,626 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.