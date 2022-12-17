Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Neoen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Neoen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

