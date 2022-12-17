NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NetApp Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. NetApp has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

Get Rating

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

