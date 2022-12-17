Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.17 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.47.

NFLX opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

