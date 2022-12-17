Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

