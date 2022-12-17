Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
KIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
NYSE:KIND traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.00. 1,453,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.36 and its 200-day moving average is 2.95. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 1.91 and a 12-month high of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $132,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
