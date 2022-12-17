Nexum Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $354,745.90 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 74.2% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

