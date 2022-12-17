Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.