Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.97 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.75-$10.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $258.77. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

