Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 21,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $250.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

