Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 6th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

About Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

