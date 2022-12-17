Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 6th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.
Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.
