Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 282,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

