Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of PM opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

